CROSS COUNTRY: Saline Boys, Girls Win at Home

Saline's girls' and boys' cross country teams won their four-team races at Saline High School Friday morning. The girls won with 34 points. Bedford was second with 48 points, Roayal Oak was third with 59 and Grosse Ile was fourth with 99.

On the boys' race, Saline was first with 39 points as Bedford took second with 49 points. Royal Oak, 58, was third and Grosse Ile was fourth with 86.

Bedford's Cameron Varner won the race in 16:46.55. Saline senior Jacob Szalay was second in 16:54.69. Junior Wes Rogan was fourth in 17:29.03. Ryan Storie placed 10th, 18:19.28, Jack Klein was 12th, 18:20.91, and Will Sollenberger completed the scoring five in 18:31.53. Carlose Basulto, Gavin Pyle, Lucas Bahena and Grayson Durflinger wrapped up the 10-17 finish of Hornets with less than five seconds separating the eight Hornets.

On the girls side, Saline won easily without employing their top three runners. Lauren Tomaszewski took third in 20:45.86 after Bedford's Audrey Groseffon won the race in 19:35.07. Caroline Cotner was fifth in 21:18.79. Sophie Roth, 7th, 21:28.01 and Michelle Jiang, 8th, 21:32.57, were next for Saline. Adelaid McGree was 11th at 22:06.11, completing the scoring five for Saline. She was followed over the finish line by Isabelle Calati, Adelynn Turck, Katarina Munson and Payton Aagesen.

Saline runs in the Golden Grizzlies Invitational on Sept. 3.

The Hornets compete in the SEC Jamboree at Pickney High School on Sept. 15.

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