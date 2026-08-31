GOLF: Saline Teams Go 4-0 in SEC at Brookside

The Saline girls varsity and junior varsity golf teams each won four matches this week in SEC play. Both teams are 4-0 and tied for first place in the SEC Red Division.

On Tuesday at Brookside Golf Course, the varsity team defeated Ann Arbor Skyline and Adrian. Saline and Skyline each shot 191, and Adrian shot 242. Saline won the Skyline match on a fifth-player tiebreaker, with Ella Aagesen outscoring Skyline’s fifth golfer.

Sam Langkos led the Hornets with a 45.

Sam Langkos led the Hornets with a 45, placing second against Skyline and first against Adrian. Meghan Montgomery shot 46, Grace Brown 48, Morgan Walker 52, Aagesen 55 and Kate Fuhs 59.

The junior varsity team shot 237 to sweep Skyline and Adrian. Maddie Foster led Saline with a 53, followed by Julianne Saims 58, Ava Winters 61, Eleanor Widman 65, Harper Backus 69 and Aubrey LaBreque 78.

Ella Aagesen shot a career-low 38 with two birdies

On Thursday, also at Brookside, both teams picked up two more wins against Jackson and Bedford. The varsity team shot 180 to Bedford’s 213. Jackson forfeited because it did not have enough players. Aagesen shot a career-low 38 with two birdies, including a chip-in, and won both matches. Montgomery and Aubrey Gale tied for second in both matches with 47s. Langkos and Meredith Miller each shot 48, and Brown shot 51.

The junior varsity team beat Bedford 234-241. Macy Brennan was the low Hornet with a 51, followed by Saims 59, Aubrey Knapp 60, Widman 64, Allie Hill 66 and Winters 78.

This past Monday, the team competed in an 18-hole invitational in Tecumseh. Langkos and Gale led the Hornets, each shooting 102 and earning top-10 all-tournament team honors.

The teams continue SEC play Monday against Monroe and Tecumseh.

More News from Saline