GALLERY: Saline American Legion Hosts Annual VVA Pig Roast

The Saline American Legion Post 322hosted the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310's 23rd Annual Pig Roast on Saturday.

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It's become an annual tradition - and not just the dinner, but the partnership that makes it happen.

The Legion offers its Saline property, including its kitchen, and many Legion members help prepare the pig for the roast.

The event raises funds to care for the Washtenaw County Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It also raises funds for special events for hospitalized veterans, the annual Thanksgiving Dinner for Dawn Farm residents, and donations to Fisher House.

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