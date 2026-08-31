Voting Is Open For The 2026 Saline Dog Of The Year

It is time for the PUBLIC TO VOTE on the 2026 Saline Dog of the Year People’s Choice Award. This is the sixth year for the Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year Contest. A group of three judges evaluated and scored each entry based on the nomination form information and answers, and the photos and videos which were submitted. The top five dogs selected by the judges (in no particular order) were Boone, Belle, Daisy Mae, Grover, and Knox.

Now it is your turn to help us select from our top five dogs the People’s Choice Award for the Saline Dog of the Year Contest, by voting for your favorite dog. Simply go to the fair’s facebook page at Saline Community Fair where you can view photos of each of the top five dogs and you can vote for your favorite dog by liking or reacting to their photo. The dog with the most reactions to their photo will be the 2026 People’s Choice Winner! Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Please join us at the fair on Friday, September 4th at 5:30 p.m. under Building B to see the top five contestants and the results of the contest. Thank you to UTEC of Ann Arbor for sponsoring the contest and the prizes for the top five dogs.

A complete schedule of all activities, the Fairbook and recognition of our sponsors and partners is available on www.salinefair.org. We look forward to “Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future” as we celebrate the 90th Saline Community Fair. Check out the website and follow us on Facebook at Saline Community Fair. See you at the 2026 Saline Community Fair, September 2-6!

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