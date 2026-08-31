Alexander Kropp Jr., Military Policeman in the US Army, Worked at Ford Motor Co., Family was his Greatest Joy

Alexander Kropp Jr., age 88, of Allen Park, Michigan passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23rd, 2026 with his wife and family by his side in the home he shared with his adoring children, Daughter, Susan (Kropp) Leslie, son-in-law, Allan Leslie, and Grandson Spencer Leslie in Saline, Michigan.

Alex “Red” was born October 2nd, 1937 to the late Alexander Kropp Sr. and Mabel Marie (Young) Kropp on the wild and beautiful shores of Lake Superior in Grand Marais, Michigan.

There, as the 4th child of eight children, he excelled in school and sports. In between working at the town lumber mill as a child and teenager, chasing bears from pies cooling on windowsills, logging, farming, driving the town mail truck, and taking care of his siblings, he earned a full scholarship to Northern Michigan University with the dream of becoming a teacher and a coach.

In 1956 he was drafted into the United States Army where he became a Military Policeman. Something he believed was a gift from God, as it led him to the love of his life, a USO girl named Lois, whom he met after arresting her date for being AWOL. He and Lois celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this past June 4th, 2026.

Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Alex “Red”, built a family and life in Allen Park, Michigan where he worked for Ford Motor Co. and raised 2 kids, Susan (Kropp) Leslie and Gregg Kropp. There he devoted his time to his family, and community becoming involved in his church, Allen Park Schools and coaching. Alex “Red” loved the game of football. Coaching football and being involved with the Allen Park Jaguars was his great passion. He loved the players and the coaches like family. He was very proud of his service to the student athletes of Allen Park High School and to the Jaguar Football Program.

His greatest joy, however, was his family. He adored spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren be it gardening, watching his grandkids play sports, or travel-he especially loved his trips up north to his beloved Grand Marais or cruising the world with his wife and family by his side.

Alex “Red” loved God and acted out his faith as a good and faithful servant of Jesus Christ. He considered everyone he met family and showed kindness and generosity of spirit to everyone. He spent his entire life as an extraordinary example of Christian values.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Ann (Harder) Kropp, his children, Susan (Allan) Leslie, Gregg (Gwyn) Kropp, five grandchildren; Hunter Leslie, Spencer Leslie, Zach (Autumn) Kropp, and Ethan Kropp. He is also survived by his brother, Jesse Kropp and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, September 4th from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Saturday, September 5th from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Fr. Nicolaos Kotsis will officiate the service. A Celebration of Life will be held following Saturday’s Service. Graveside Services will take place on Tuesday, September 8th at 2:00 P.M. in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Grand Marais, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or donations may be made online by visiting https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ Donations may also may also be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, or donations may be made online by visiting https://t2t.org/donate/ To leave a memory you have Alex, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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