Macon Road Resurfacing Complete

From the Washtenaw County Road Commission

The contractor working on behalf of the Washtenaw County Road Commission has completed the resurfacing (pulverizing and paving) of Macon Rd between James Dr and the city of Saline in Saline Township. Pavement markings have been completed.

Macon Road between James Drive and the City of Saline in Saline Township was reopened on Thursday, Aug. 27.

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