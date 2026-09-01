9-01-2026 4:06pm
Macon Road Resurfacing Complete
From the Washtenaw County Road Commission
The contractor working on behalf of the Washtenaw County Road Commission has completed the resurfacing (pulverizing and paving) of Macon Rd between James Dr and the city of Saline in Saline Township. Pavement markings have been completed.
Macon Road between James Drive and the City of Saline in Saline Township was reopened on Thursday, Aug. 27.
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