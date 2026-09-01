Field Hockey: Saline Blanks Chelsea, 6-0

It took a little while to find their game, but the Hornets looked healthy and strong in their 6-0 win at Chelsea Monday.

Elle Pufpaf scored twice, and Alivia PufPaf, Ella Arvai, Beatriz Serra and Claire Clark scored in Saline's win. Jett Fager posted the shutout in goal.

Coach Sophia O'Connor said Saline found its game after getting shut out in the first quarter.

"We had some rain delays in JV so we came out a little slower than we were hoping to, but I was happy with the turnaround in the second half," O'Connor said.

She said Saline showed more consistent effort and more effective passing.

"I think we weren't stepping to some of those 50-50 balls," O'Connor said. "Our passing improved as well. We were passing less at an angle and more on a flat and through position."

After a scoreless first quarter, Saline opened the scoring about 3:30 into the second. Elle Pufpaf navigated through a crowd, stepped to the outside to lose her marks, stepped back inside and hit a hard reverse into the goal.

Not long afterward, on a corner, Claire Clark inserted the ball to Ella Arvai, who faked the shot and sent it to her left to Elle Pufpaf, who hit a hard, low shot toward the net. Clark deflected the shot beautifully, high and away from the goalie's reach. Saline led 2-0.

Saline went up 3-0 on another tip. This time Arvai fired a low shot from the right. Beatiz Serra got a stick on hit and put it past the Chelsea keeper for a 3-0 lead.

Junior Ella Arvai scored Saline's fourth goal on a goal few others could make. She sprinted down the right wing and fired a hard shot that cracked the back of the net.

Pufpaf scored her second to make it 5-0.

Her sister Alivia got on the board when Arvai dished to her on a penalty corner she shot past the defense and goalie to make it 6-0.

Saline hosts Skyline Wednesday.

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