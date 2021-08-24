City of Saline Invites Public to Participate in DEI Training

Today, the City of Saline announced Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) trainings scheduled for early next month.

“Creating an environment where all feel safe and welcome is a key priority for City government,” said Brian Mayor Marl. “As such, we’re delighted to host another round of DEI staff trainings, and welcome other individuals and community groups to participate.”

Police Chief Jerrod Hart added, “One of the goals identified by our community through the strategic planning process includes ongoing training and educational opportunities for our staff with an emphasis on cultural competency. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion trainings offered by the City of Saline provide staff an opportunity to examine and improve our on/off duty interactions with our diverse citizenry and a higher degree of understanding regarding those who have been historically marginalized. We are committed to building relationships with all community members therefore the entire SPD staff have either attended, or are scheduled to attend the training, including our two new officers who begin their careers next week. Please join us as we learn how to build a safe, welcoming environment for all.”

The upcoming DEI Trainings will be held on Monday, Sept. 13 in two different sessions in the council chambers at Saline City Hall, 100 N. Harris St. Session one is from 9 a.m. to noon and session 2 is from 1 to 4 p.m.

The DEI trainings will be facilitated by Mr. Dionardo Pizana, DEI Facilitator with the MSU Extension.

The sessions are currently scheduled for in-person attendance in the Council Chambers at Saline City Hall. Each session will be limited to 30 attendees. If COVID restrictions change, there is the possibility that these workshops could shift to a virtual platform.

RSVPs are required – If any Saline community residents would like to attend, they are encouraged to connect with HR Specialist Elle Getschman at (734) 429-4907 ext. 2212 or at egetschman@cityofsaline.org.