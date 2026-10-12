FIELD HOCKEY: Saline Downs Huron, 8-0, in Final Regular Season Home Game

Six Hornets scored in Saline's 8-0 win over Huron, a game called early under the mercy rule.

Elle Pufpaf and Caroline Clark each scored twice for Saline. Alivia Pufpaf, Ella Arvai, Julia Jarvai and Amelia Meinke scored for Saline.

Saline has won eight straight games. The Hornets visit Detroit Country Day Monday evening to wrap up the regular season.

Coach Sophia O'Connor was pleased with the way her team took control early.

"We've definitely hit our stride. We started off strong. We scored twice in the first three or four minutes. That's something we've been working on all season is coming right off the whistle and they definitely showed that tonight," O'Connor said.

Arvai and Elle Pufpaf scored in the opening minutes for Saline.

The Hornets are 14-2-0, with both losses coming at the hands of Pioneer - considered by many as the top team in the state.

Saline will get a home game in the playoffs, against Brighton at 6 p.m., Oct. 20. A victory would advance the Hornets to the regional semifinal Oct. 22 at Northville.

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