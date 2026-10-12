City Council Enters Closed Session to Discuss Collective Bargainning
Saline City Council met for a special meeting Monday night, but very little time was spent in front of the public. After one public comment, unrelated to the issue, Mayor Brian Marl moved to enter closed session to discuss collective bargaining strategy. Council stayed in closed session for more than 90 minutes and took no action after exiting.
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