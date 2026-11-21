11-21-2026 9:44pm
Larcenies from Vehicles in Saline
Avoid keeping valuables in your vehicle.
The CLEMIS crime data base showed three reported larcenies from vehicles in the City of Saline Nov. 20. The crimes were reported on the 500 block of Rosemont, 500 block of Canterbuy and 500 block of Old Creek.
Anyone with information should call the Saline Police Department at 429-7911.
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