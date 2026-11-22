The SEC Red champion Hornets led the way when the SEC Red teams were named.

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Saline finished with five places and nominations - tops in the division.

Red Division – First Team

Player School Position Class Charlotte Keyes Saline Middle Blocker Sophomore Tessa Boomhour Dexter Middle Blocker Senior Petra Townsend AA Pioneer Opposite Freshman Lexi Newton Saline Libero Sophomore Blair Russow Bedford Libero Senior Adeline Peterson AA Pioneer Outside Hitter Sophomore Lindsey Nagel Saline Setter Sophomore Anna Gray Bedford Middle Blocker Senior Allison Lee AA Skyline Defensive Specialist Junior Addison Dresch Dexter Setter Junior

Coach of the Year: Erik Rodriguez, Saline

Red Division – Honorable Mention

Player School Position Class Livia Pierce AA Skyline Middle Blocker Senior Karlie Smith Saline Setter Senior Kenzie Weinmann Dexter Outside Hitter Junior Audrey Walters AA Skyline Opposite Junior Kenna Goulet Bedford Outside Hitter Senior Hayden Fausze Bedford Opposite Senior Briley Lechner Monroe Middle Blocker Junior Harper Klein Saline Outside Hitter Junior Bella Reed Monroe Opposite Senior Jasmine Wheeler AA Huron Setter Freshman Olivia Eby Bedford Setter Senior Nevaeh Streich Dexter Outside Hitter Junior Tessa Rober AA Huron Middle Blocker Senior Josslyn Jones Monroe Setter Junior Gabi Racek AA Pioneer Defensive Specialist Sophomore Maiya Heinemann Saline Outside Hitter Senior Piper Ayotte AA Skyline Setter Junior

Red Division – Sportsmanship Winners

School Player Class AA Huron Aya Samaha Senior AA Pioneer Lael Mahaney Junior AA Skyline Isabella Moe Senior Bedford Madyson Wallace Senior Dexter Cassie Benson Senior Monroe Delaynee Miller Junior Saline Ellie Greener Senior

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