VOLLEYBALL: Saline Leads SEC Teams
The SEC Red champion Hornets led the way when the SEC Red teams were named.
Saline finished with five places and nominations - tops in the division.
Red Division – First Team
|
Player
|
School
|
Position
|
Class
|
Charlotte Keyes
|
Saline
|
Middle Blocker
|
Sophomore
|
Tessa Boomhour
|
Dexter
|
Middle Blocker
|
Senior
|
Petra Townsend
|
AA Pioneer
|
Opposite
|
Freshman
|
Lexi Newton
|
Saline
|
Libero
|
Sophomore
|
Blair Russow
|
Bedford
|
Libero
|
Senior
|
Adeline Peterson
|
AA Pioneer
|
Outside Hitter
|
Sophomore
|
Lindsey Nagel
|
Saline
|
Setter
|
Sophomore
|
Anna Gray
|
Bedford
|
Middle Blocker
|
Senior
|
Allison Lee
|
AA Skyline
|
Defensive Specialist
|
Junior
|
Addison Dresch
|
Dexter
|
Setter
|
Junior
Coach of the Year: Erik Rodriguez, Saline
Red Division – Honorable Mention
|
Player
|
School
|
Position
|
Class
|
Livia Pierce
|
AA Skyline
|
Middle Blocker
|
Senior
|
Karlie Smith
|
Saline
|
Setter
|
Senior
|
Kenzie Weinmann
|
Dexter
|
Outside Hitter
|
Junior
|
Audrey Walters
|
AA Skyline
|
Opposite
|
Junior
|
Kenna Goulet
|
Bedford
|
Outside Hitter
|
Senior
|
Hayden Fausze
|
Bedford
|
Opposite
|
Senior
|
Briley Lechner
|
Monroe
|
Middle Blocker
|
Junior
|
Harper Klein
|
Saline
|
Outside Hitter
|
Junior
|
Bella Reed
|
Monroe
|
Opposite
|
Senior
|
Jasmine Wheeler
|
AA Huron
|
Setter
|
Freshman
|
Olivia Eby
|
Bedford
|
Setter
|
Senior
|
Nevaeh Streich
|
Dexter
|
Outside Hitter
|
Junior
|
Tessa Rober
|
AA Huron
|
Middle Blocker
|
Senior
|
Josslyn Jones
|
Monroe
|
Setter
|
Junior
|
Gabi Racek
|
AA Pioneer
|
Defensive Specialist
|
Sophomore
|
Maiya Heinemann
|
Saline
|
Outside Hitter
|
Senior
|
Piper Ayotte
|
AA Skyline
|
Setter
|
Junior
Red Division – Sportsmanship Winners
|
School
|
Player
|
Class
|
AA Huron
|
Aya Samaha
|
Senior
|
AA Pioneer
|
Lael Mahaney
|
Junior
|
AA Skyline
|
Isabella Moe
|
Senior
|
Bedford
|
Madyson Wallace
|
Senior
|
Dexter
|
Cassie Benson
|
Senior
|
Monroe
|
Delaynee Miller
|
Junior
|
Saline
|
Ellie Greener
|
Senior
More News from Saline
- Larcenies from Vehicles in Saline Anyone with information should call the Saline Police Department at 429-7911.
- Clean Audit For Saline Area Schools The Salinen Area Schools district received an "unmodified" or clean opinion from its auditor.