School Board Meets Tuesday
The Saline Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday in the Liberty School Board Room.
Here's what's on the agenda:
- A motion to approve a polling place agreement with the City of Saline and Liberty School for five years.
- Appointment of Grace Wu to the CARES board for two a two-year term.
- A closed session to discuss attorney-client privileged materials.
The Human Resources report includes the following resignations or departures:
- Cody Pickard, operations, building and grounds manager.
- Rhonda Barron, Harvest, Young 5's aide.
- Nicole Beazley, Woodland Meadows, Special Ed Teacher.
The agenda includes the following new hires:
- Jackie Malcom, Liberty, Speech and Language.
- Brian Huber, Liberty, Social Studies Teacher.
- Yisell Kwong, Woodland Meadows, paraeducator.
- Matthew Slicker, Harvest, paraeducator.
- Stephanie Prain, high school, paraeducator.
More News from Saline
- City Council Enters Closed Session to Discuss Collective Bargainning Saline City Council met for a special meeting Monday night, but very little time was spent in front of the public.
- FIELD HOCKEY: Saline Downs Huron, 8-0, in Final Regular Season Home Game Six Hornets scored in Saline's 8-0 win over Huron, a game called early under the mercy rule.