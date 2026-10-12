Saline MI
10-12-2026 10:40pm

School Board Meets Tuesday

The Saline Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday in the Liberty School Board Room.

Here's what's on the agenda:

    • A motion to approve a polling place agreement with the City of Saline and Liberty School for five years.
    • Appointment of Grace Wu to the CARES board for two  a two-year term.
    • A closed session to discuss attorney-client privileged materials.

    The Human Resources report includes the following resignations or departures:

    • Cody Pickard, operations, building and grounds manager.
    • Rhonda Barron, Harvest, Young 5's aide.
    • Nicole Beazley, Woodland Meadows, Special Ed Teacher.

    The agenda includes the following new hires:

    • Jackie Malcom, Liberty, Speech and Language.
    • Brian Huber, Liberty, Social Studies Teacher.
    • Yisell Kwong, Woodland Meadows, paraeducator.
    • Matthew Slicker, Harvest, paraeducator.
    • Stephanie Prain, high school, paraeducator.
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