School Board Meets Tuesday

The Saline Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday in the Liberty School Board Room.

Here's what's on the agenda:

A motion to approve a polling place agreement with the City of Saline and Liberty School for five years.

Appointment of Grace Wu to the CARES board for two a two-year term.

A closed session to discuss attorney-client privileged materials.

The Human Resources report includes the following resignations or departures:

Cody Pickard, operations, building and grounds manager.

Rhonda Barron, Harvest, Young 5's aide.

Nicole Beazley, Woodland Meadows, Special Ed Teacher.

The agenda includes the following new hires:

Jackie Malcom, Liberty, Speech and Language.

Brian Huber, Liberty, Social Studies Teacher.

Yisell Kwong, Woodland Meadows, paraeducator.

Matthew Slicker, Harvest, paraeducator.

Stephanie Prain, high school, paraeducator.

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