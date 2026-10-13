Medicare Open Enrollment Now Open AARP Encourages Michiganders to Review Their Coverage

Content from the AARP

Medicare Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15, giving the nation’s 69 million Medicare beneficiaries until Dec. 7 to review their health and prescription drug coverage and compare plans and costs for 2027. Beneficiaries can make changes during this period based on their health care and financial needs, with most changes taking effect Jan. 1, 2027.

AARP Michigan encourages Medicare beneficiaries to take advantage of Open Enrollment to make sure their coverage, costs and benefits still meet their needs. Plan costs, covered prescription drugs, provider networks and benefits can change from year to year. A plan that worked well this year may not be the best fit for next year.

During Open Enrollment, Medicare beneficiaries can:

Switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan.

Switch from a Medicare Advantage plan to Original Medicare.

Change from one Medicare Advantage plan to another.

Join, switch or drop a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan if they have Original Medicare.

Keep their current coverage if it continues to meet their needs.

Before making a decision, AARP recommends looking closely at what matters most to you, including your monthly premiums and other out-of-pocket costs, prescription drug coverage, doctors and other providers, pharmacies, and whether your medications and preferred providers are covered by the plan.

“Medicare coverage isn’t something you should simply set and forget,” said Cathleen Simlar, AARP Michigan Interim State Director. “Your health needs, prescriptions, doctors and finances can change—and so can Medicare plans. Open Enrollment is a good opportunity to make sure your coverage still works for you and your budget.”

People who are satisfied with their current Medicare health and drug coverage do not have to make a change. However, Medicare recommends reviewing coverage each year because costs and benefits can change.

What happens after Dec. 7?

People who are already enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan have another opportunity to make a change during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, Jan. 1 through March 31. During that period, they can switch to another Medicare Advantage plan or return to Original Medicare and join a separate Medicare drug plan.

This period is only available to people already enrolled in Medicare Advantage. It is not a general enrollment period for people with Original Medicare.

Turning 65? Know when to enroll

People approaching Medicare eligibility generally have an Initial Enrollment Period that begins three months before the month they turn 65 and ends three months after their 65th birthday month. The timing can differ for people who are already receiving certain Social Security benefits or who have other qualifying circumstances.

AARP offers resources to help people understand their Medicare options and prepare for enrollment. The AARP Medicare Enrollment Guide can help people understand important deadlines and navigate the enrollment process. Find this guide and other resources at https://www.aarp.org/medicare.

For more information about Medicare, including plan comparisons and enrollment information, visit Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

Medicare remains the cornerstone of health insurance for older Americans providing health insurance to 62.2 million people age 65 and older and 7.1 million people under age 65 who qualify because of disability, according to the 2026 Medicare Trustees Report.

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