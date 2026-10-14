WCC Launches Maritime Welding Program

Press release from Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will launch a new maritime welding program to help train workers for the high-demand maritime, shipbuilding, defense and advanced manufacturing workforce.

A $630,876 grant from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity-Workforce Development (LEO-WD) will allow WCC to expand its nationally recognized welding technology program with the addition of robotic welders, hands-on training and development of the proposed new Marine Structural Welding and Ship Repair Certificate.

The initiative aligns with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Industry-Driven Skills Training Grant and is part of a broader statewide strategy to address critical workforce shortages.

According to LEO-WD, the U.S. Navy anticipates needing more than 140,000 skilled maritime and advanced manufacturing workers over the next decade to support its long-term shipbuilding plans, including submarines and other vessels critical to national defense.

“We are proud to expand our exceptional welding program into a specialized field with statewide and national significance,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca. “Through collaboration with the state and industry partners, we are preparing graduates for high-demand careers in Michigan’s maritime, shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing industries.”

The first cohort of students is expected to enroll in Fall 2027, with the new program ultimately serving 60-100 students annually.

WCC will work with Michigan Works! Southeast, the Michigan Boating Industries Association, ND Defense, American Tooling Center, Inc., Michigan Maritime Employer-Led Collaborative and the WCC Welding Technology Advisory Committee to ensure curriculum and training remain aligned with industry needs.

Partners will help guide curriculum development, identify workforce competencies, support student recruitment and work-based learning, and connect graduates with employment opportunities.

The grant will expand WCC’s training capabilities in robotic welding and pipe fabrication, skills essential to shipbuilding, vessel repair and advanced manufacturing.

The proposed Marine Structural Welding and Ship Repair Certificate will add an additional stackable credential, providing specialized training for careers in shipbuilding, vessel repair, and maritime manufacturing. Developed with employer input, the program will prepare students with the technical skills needed to support Michigan's growing maritime industry.

NATIONALLY-RECOGNIZED WELDING

WCC is home to Michigan’s largest welding lab and has produced six WorldSkills welding competitors, more than any other U.S. institution.

Most recently, WCC student Mikala Sposito earned a bronze medal at the international WorldSkills competition in September.

WCC’s Welding Technology program combines hands-on training in welding, fabrication, blueprint reading, safety and advanced manufacturing technologies with flexible, stackable education pathways. Students can pursue multiple certificates, an Associate in Applied Science degree or a transfer pathway to Wayne State University.

Enrollment in WCC’s Welding Technology program has grown 37% over the past two academic years. To accommodate increasing demand, the college offers welding courses seven days a week, providing flexible training opportunities for traditional students and working adults.

About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, has been opening doors to success for students and the community for 60 years, providing education and training in a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as liberal arts, health care, business, STEM, advanced transportation and mobility. WCC offers accelerated and online programs to meet student needs. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop highly specialized training programs to meet the region’s workforce talent needs.

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