SOCCER: Bedford Upsets Saline in Playoffs

Bedford scored the game's only goal in the 70th minute to defeat host Saline in the MHSAA district playoff game at Hornet Stadium.

Bedford advances to the Oct. 20 district semifinal against the winner of the Pioneer-Belleville game.

In an evenly-played game Wednesday, the Hornets did seem to press the play more than the Kicking Mules. But without about 20 minutes left, a Saline defender was caught on a bounce and he took down a Bedford attacker who seemed poised to break-in, one-on-one with the goalie. Bedford was awarded a free kick and the Hornet was removed from the game for "denying a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity."

Goalie Alec Stager made the save on the free kick. About 10 minutes later, a Mule was attacking the net. Stager came out to challenge, but the Mule got his head on it and sent the ball into the net.

The Hornets' attack was stymied throughout the evening.

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