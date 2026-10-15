What to do in Saline this weekend: Importance of Being Earnest, Future of Comedy Show, 'Bone Tree' Signing, eBay Class and more

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9 things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct 16 - Sunday, Oct 18

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FEATURED EVENTS

The Importance of Being Earnest - Sat Oct 17 2:00 pm

The Well Church

Saline Area Players present a dramatic reading, followed by cider & donuts meet & greet. Pay what you can at the door. [more details]

Other Events

Creepy Crafts To Go - Fri Oct 16 10:00 am

Saline District Library

In honor of spooky season and our Great Fall Read Carmilla, we'll be making creepy crafts throughout the month!This creepy sign shows lasting love.Kits can be picked up at the front desk. Kits not picked up within 2 weeks will be forfeited.Grades 6-adult. Registration is required. [more details]

The Future of Comedy Show at American Legion Post 322 - Fri Oct 16 8:00 pm

Saline American Legion Post 322

Live stand-up comedy with Mitch Gill, Mike Ball, Kara Coraci and Dave Wellfare. Doors 7 PM • Show 8 PM • General Admission $25.The Future of Comedy Show has produced over 900 live comedy events, bringing top-tier stand-up entertainment to audiences across the Midwest. The show has been featured at the Chicago Laugh Factory, the San Diego Comedy Palace, and the State Theatre, delivering unforgettable performances and showcasing exceptional comedic talent. Proudly recognized as Best Event in… [more details]

"The Bone Tree" Writing signing - Sat Oct 17 6:00 am

101 S Ann Arbor St., Suite 107

BOOK SIGNING CARRIGAN CAFE The writer CHARLES; WILL BE AVAILABLE ALL DAYSAT. OCT., 17, 2026 6 AM TO 2 PM Charles & Debbie will be inside the CARRIGAN CAFE 101 S. ANN ARBOR ST SALINE"The Bone Tree" Is about, a dog that gets lost, finds its way through Ann Arbor and into Ypsilanti. [more details]

Sweetest Day Pulled Flower & Heart Workshop - Sat Oct 17 10:00 am

Epiphany Studio

Sweetest Day Pulled Flower & Heart WorkshopSkip the ordinary Sweetest Day gift and make something together.Celebrate Sweetest Day with a hands-on glassmaking experience at epiphany studios. During this special workshop, guests will step into the studio and experience the art of working with molten glass while creating a beautiful keepsake of their own.Choose to create a Pulled Flower or Heart of Glass—a one-of-a-kind piece that makes this outing part date, part creative adventure and part… [more details]

Children's Book Publishing Virtual Class through Saline Community Education - Sat Oct 17 12:00 pm

Achieve your dream of getting your children’s book published. Learn the traditional book publishing and self book publishing routes, getting your children’s book published on Amazon, how to get your book formatted, design your cover, upload your book to Amazon, get printed copies, and more. This class does not teach you how to write your children’s book. It teaches you how to get it published- online or in printed format, and how to get your book into the market for others to access your book… [more details]

Start Selling on eBay Class - Sat Oct 17 12:00 pm

Liberty School

Have you been wondering whether selling on eBay would be a fun way to make extra cash, or whether you could even turn it into a home-based business? Jump-start your new venture with the help of this enthusiastic instructor who’s been selling on eBay and other sites since 2004! You’ll save a LOT of time by learning essential skills and how to avoid common rookie mistakes so you can start selling with confidence. Check out the class handbook’s table of contents at: perkysebayplus.wordpress.com… [more details]

Lived Experience and Cultural Training - Sat Oct 17 12:00 pm

Avalon Healing Center

SASHA Center Lived Experience and Cultural TrainingDeepen your understanding and strengthen your practice through an immersive, in-person training focused on providing culturally responsive, trauma-informed support to Black women who have experienced sexual assault and gender-based violence.Part of SASHA Center’s Culture Cures and History Heals programming, the training will explore the historical and cultural experiences that shape how Black women experience sexual violence, seek support and… [more details]

AI for Retirees Virtual Class through Saline Community Education - Sat Oct 17 2:00 pm

For retirees and seniors, the purpose of AI is a little different than someone in the workforce, running a business, or raising toddlers. Rather than using AI to compete and run the rat race, retirees use AI to improve their life, feel enriched, learn a new skill, and satisfy a curiosity. Retirees and seniors want to stay in the network of what’s happening out there. This class gives AI tools for memoir making, publishing a book, health & wellness tips, travel planning, finding a cruise for… [more details]

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