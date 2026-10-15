Mary 'Georgina' Fries, a Kind and Generous Woman, Taught in Belleville

Mary “Georgina” Fries, Saline, Michigan at the age of 90, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, September 26, 2026. Georgina was born April 20, 1936, the daughter of George and Marita Motion. Georgina married Gene Fries on August 3, 1957, purchased their first house on the eastside of Ypsilanti in 1958 and resided there for 48 years. Two daughters were born to this union, Genise Pattullo (Mark) and Genell Ward (Joseph).

Georgina went back to work full time so Gene could earn a Master's Degree in Speech Therapy. She earned a Master’s Degree in Education and taught in Belleville at South Junior High and the High School. Georgina and Gene spent thirteen summers during retirement on their sailboat, Inn Hoc, moored at Toledo Beach Marina. Georgina's other interests included researching her family history to create a family tree and Bible study.

Georgina was a kind and generous woman. She had many friends and loved ones who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene. She will be missed by her grandchildren; Jim (Julie), Kristen (Kyle), Michelle (Arik) and great-grandchildren; James (Jayden), Rayla and Sofia.

A Memorial Service will be held in Georgina’s honor on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 3:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Ypsilanti, 1110 W. Cross Street, Ypsilanti, MI. Pastor Tim Evans will officiate. The family will greet friends after the service where there will be light refreshments. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of Ypsilanti or to the Humane Society of Huron Valley. To leave a memory you have, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home of Saline.

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