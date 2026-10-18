David Roehm, US Army Reserve Veteran, Found Joy in Pleasures of Country Life

David Neil Roehm, a man who never knew a stranger, always had a story to tell, and believed that life's greatest pleasures were meant to be shared, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at the age of 81.

Born April 20, 1945 the son of Louell and Erma (Feldkamp) Roehm, he was a lifelong farmer, craftsman, and friend to many. A 1964 graduate of Manchester High School, he went on to serve in the United States Army Reserves and build a life rooted in hard work, family, friendship, and the land he loved.

In 1968, he married his childhood sweetheart, Sharon MacLeod, after a romance that began in middle school. Together, they raised two daughters and, with the help of family, built their home by hand on a piece of land he had staked out as a teenager, with views stretching for miles. He took great pride in later adding surrounding acres to the property, preserving the natural beauty and open spaces he cherished.

A farmer at heart, he spent much of his life raising hundreds of sheep. He was one of Michigan's few competitive sheep shearers, proudly competing at the state championships. He shared his passion for agriculture by leading the lamb club at the Chelsea Community Fair and demonstrating his shearing skills at local fairs and Cobblestone Farm. His talents extended well beyond farming. As a skilled brick and block mason, he built a masonry business from the ground up, working side by side with his brothers. Their craftsmanship became part of the landscape of Saline, Chelsea, Manchester, Ann Arbor, and the surrounding communities, where many buildings and landmarks stand as a testament to their hard work.

But for all that he built with his hands, perhaps his greatest gift was the way he brought people together. He rarely missed an opportunity for a good party, a hearty laugh, or a spirited game of euchre — a game at which he was, more often than not, the winner. A master storyteller, he never let the facts get in the way of a good tale, and his stories grew a little taller and more colorful with each telling.

He found joy in the simple pleasures of country life: hunting, fishing, pressing apples, tending his vineyard, and working in his two expansive gardens. His generosity was as abundant as his harvests, and neighbors and friends could often count on fresh produce, freely shared and grown with pride.

Undaunted by any challenge, he approached life with an unwavering belief that there was nothing he couldn't do. Even a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle filled with endless shades of red and green was no match for his determination — an especially impressive feat for a man who was color blind.

He cherished family traditions, particularly meals of sauerkraut and kniffles and homemade German pretzels. Holidays often began in the wee hours of the morning, when he would rise long before anyone else to get the turkey or ham cooking. He loved old country music and could sing along with the best of them.

Above all, he loved people. Whether gathered around a holiday table, playing cards, or visiting with friends and neighbors, he had a way of making ordinary moments memorable.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Tracy (Rich) Slater of Manchester and Tara (Dave) Stone of Chelsea; his cherished grandchildren, Sophia, Noah, and Braedon Stone and Richie Slater; his siblings, Richard (Liz) Roehm, Larry (Margaret) Roehm, Joann (Ron) Finkbeiner, Mary (late Jim) Jedele, Herbert (Gayle) Roehm, and Robert (Vicki) Roehm; his brother-in-law, Norm (Linda) MacLeod; his partner, Barb Neff; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon (MacLeod) Roehm; his parents, Louell and Erma Roehm; his sister, Linda Young; his brothers-in-law, Dave Young and Jim Jedele; and his nephew, Brian Finkbeiner.

Visitation is Thursday, October 22, 2026 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. at Bethel United Church of Christ with a viewing starting at 10:00 A.M. Rev. Dr. David Bucholtz will be officiating the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Church of Christ or the Humane Society of Huron Valley, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home and Church. Burial will follow in the Bethel Church Cemetery, and a luncheon will be held at the Church. To sign David’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions, please visit www.rbfsaline.com. Services are entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral home, per the family’s request.

His fields were plentiful, his stories legendary, his laughter contagious, and his generosity boundless. He leaves behind a lifetime of memories, a legacy of hard work, and a reminder that a life well lived is one filled with good friends and plenty of reasons to laugh.

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