Robert Camp Proudly Served in US Navy, Worked as a Machinist Until Retirement

Robert David Camp, age 83, of Saline, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2026, with his family by his side. Bob was born on October 16, 1942, to the late Ernest and Mariane (Bradshaw) Camp.

On February 4, 1967, he married Janice Mary Seeger. Bob is survived by his wife, Jan Camp and a daughter, Tracy Camp. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Richard Seeger and David (Diane) Seeger; nephews, Steve Seeger, Eric Seeger and his sons, Tyler and Parker, and Tim (Danica) Seeger and their children, Emma and Elliot.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Sue Camp.

Bob proudly served in the United States Navy and then became a machinist until he retired. Bob and Jan enjoyed spending a month in Florida every year to escape Michigan winters. He was a huge sports fan of all Michigan teams. Bob spent over fifteen years delivering meals on wheels. He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline. He is remembered as a very kind and generous man.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, October 20th from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline. Pastor Ralph Stuebs will officiate the service. Following the service burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. There will also be a luncheon held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the American Cancer Society and envelopes will be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Bob, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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