What to do in Saline: Fire Authority Open House, Garden Program, Memory Cafe, Trunk or Treat, Boo Bash and More

The cool, crisp air is as unmistakable as the crunching sound of leaves.

Yes, autumn is here. With it, comes the spooky fun.

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12 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Oct 19 - Sunday, Oct 25

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FEATURED EVENTS

Trunk or Treat - Wed Oct 21 6:30 pm

Key Bank Parking Lot

Trunk or Treat returns to downtown Saline!Gather your little ghosts, superheroes, princesses, and magical creatures for a festive evening of safe, accessible, and family-friendly trick-or-treating on Wednesday, October 21, 2026!Families are invited to stroll through a lineup of creatively decorated trunks, collect plenty of treats, and enjoy the Halloween spirit right in the heart of downtown Saline.📅 Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026📍 Location: KeyBank Parking Lot at West Michigan Avenue and… [more details]

Other Events

Saline Area Fire Authority Community Open House - Mon Oct 19 3:00 pm

Saline Area Fire Department

Everyone is invited to a Community Open House at the Saline Area Fire Department. Expect truck tours, kids activities, safety demos and it's your chance to meet the crew.3-7:30 p.m. [more details]

Garden Program: Autumn Jewels, The Science Behind the Scenery - Mon Oct 19 6:45 pm

St Paul Church of Christ

Living here in Eastern United States, we look forward to the fall if only for the jewel-like displays of autumn foliage. Although we’ve known for a while "How" woody plants change color, we’ve not been as certain as to the “Why” of it. Learn about the chemical and biological processes that go into our annual fall fashion show and get a glimpse of the beauties of our own native species as they go through their annual transformation. Presenter Cheryl M. English is a long-time resident of the… [more details]

Saline City Council - Mon Oct 19 7:00 pm

Saline City Hall

Saline City Council meets at Saline City Hall at 7 p.m.Topics include the Rec Center Advisory Board's work, the background check policy, a $310,000 project to "refresh" City Hall and the SPD, renewal of employee health care, a $42,000 purchase of office equipment, the $115,000 hiring of a DPW Director who would work under DPS Director McNiel, the Saline Area Fire Authority budget and more.https://salinecitymi.documents-on-demand.com/?l=43382beea9c145feb2890ae…… [more details]

Saline Parks Commission Meeting - Tue Oct 20 7:00 pm

Saline City Hall

The Parks Commission meets to discussMill Pond Park planning report to city council.Fall park cleanups.Green Thumb Awards presentation.Kayak launch at Mill Pond Park.Dog Park key fobs. [more details]

Memory Cafe - Wed Oct 21 2:00 pm

4001 Ann Arbor Saline Rd

Memory Cafés are a comfortable, social gathering in dementia friendly venues that allow people experiencing memory loss and a loved one to connect, socialize, and build new support networks. Cafés are free to attend and welcome to all. 2-4pmSnacks and Entertainment Provided [more details]

Science Club: Spooky Science - Wed Oct 21 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Aimed at the community's youth..If you have ever imagined being a scientist, join us for Science Club! Try different sciences through hands-on activities. This month, join us for a science spooktacular! Ages 8-12.Register at https://salinelibrary.org/events/#/events/jYvAwJgWn8/instances/XeZd2ADK… [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Oct 22 5:45 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Cooking with Chef Val: Creamy Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup - Thu Oct 22 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

For Teens, Adults, SeniorsThink soups have to use high-fat dairy to create a creamy texture? Chef Val will teach cooking tips to make this sweet, creamy soup featuring the fall vegetables pumpkin and sweet potato without the dairy. The recipe is gluten-free, vegan, and sugar-free. Samples will be given at the class. Register onlinehttps://salinelibrary.org/events/#/events/Ex4r7I8vo8/instances/NOEBw8Zu… [more details]

Boo Bash - Fri Oct 23 6:00 pm

Saline Parks and Recreation

Get ready for a frightfully fun Halloween celebration for the whole family!Put on your favorite costume and join us for an evening packed with a pizza dinner, DJ, dancing, games, crafts, candy, pumpkin hunt and a balloon drop finish!Whether you're dancing to monster hits, searching for pumpkins or getting creative with crafts, there's something for every little ghost, goblin or superhero!$15 per person. Register here: https://misalineweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/ [more details]

SASC Bag & Jewelry Sale - Sat Oct 24 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Come shop for new and gently used items, great for repurposing! SASC members can shop early on Friday, October 23, 12-3:30pm. Our new entrance is on the north side of Saline Middle School. [more details]

Concert for Veterans Day - Sun Oct 25 3:00 pm

Saline

Saline New Horizons Band Presents A Concert for Veterans DayFREE ADMISSION [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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