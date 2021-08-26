Reinhart Putt Putt Golf Benefit Raises More Than $25,000 for Saline Area Social Service

(This press release was issued by Saline Area Social Service)

Reinhart Realtors continued its support for Saline Area Social Service (SASS) this summer by hosting its Putt Putt Golf Benefit on July 27th at the Reinhart Saline office, raising over $24,000 in community donations. To encourage community donors, The Reinhart Charitable Foundation pledged a $5,000 match donation, and then gave an additional $3,000 for a total of $8,000. The event’s platinum sponsors, The Whitener Family Giving Fund and Briarwood Ford, generously donated $5,000. Mark Stevenson, owner of Stevenson Water Hauling, provided the putting course for the event.

In addition to organizing the event, Reinhart Realtors Elke Van Dyke, Courtney Bersuder, and Nafisa Gero reached out to realtors and businesses in the Saline community for corporate sponsorships.

“Saline Area Social Service has been an important resource in our community for 60 years, and all of us at Reinhart Saline were so excited to create an event to help build awareness and increase support for such a valuable organization,” said VanDyke. “We are thrilled that the Reinhart Charitable Foundation was able to 100% match all of the individual donations for this year’s fundraiser.”

Relying solely on funding from community donations, SASS is the only organization in Saline providing comprehensive short- and long-term emergency relief to those experiencing financial hardship residing in and around the Saline area. From its premises in a historic house on West Michigan Avenue, SASS provides weekly groceries for an average of 300 area residents each week. SASS also offers clients emergency assistance for utility shut off, rent evictions, prescriptions, and gas for doctor’s appointments. During major holidays, SASS provides households with food baskets for a celebratory meal, gifts and personal necessities. For services not offered by the organization directly, the staff at SASS utilize their extensive list of resources to help provide clients with appropriate referrals.

The donation of over $25,000 from The Reinhart Realtors Putt Putt Golf Benefit will help fund the food assistance, emergency services, and programs that SASS offers to its 300 weekly clients.

“All of us at SASS are so grateful for the involvement and partnerships from the golfers, sponsors, the Reinhart Charitable Foundation, and everyone at Reinhart Realtors for making the Putt Putt Golf Benefit a huge success,” said Anne Cummings, Executive Director at SASS. “Because we are 100% community-funded, SASS depends on the community’s generosity to be able to continue the programs and services for our clients.”

The Reinhart Charitable Foundation champions both volunteerism and fundraising for organizations that provide a positive impact on the quality of life in the communities we serve.

Saline Area Social Service

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is a private, tax-exempt non-profit organization that has been in the community for 60 years and serves the most vulnerable students, families and senior citizens that live in and around the Saline area. With 2,740 individuals in Saline experiencing food insecurity, it is SASS’s mission to provide our short- and long-term aid, directly and through referrals, to its participants in need. For more information, please visit our website at salineareasocialservice.com.

