Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

PATRICK TAYLOR

Booth 224

Carmel Corn, Brittle

Wanting a career change several years ago, PATRICK TAYLOR of GRANNY’S CONFECTIONS was always inspired by his grandmother’s cooking. “She prepared meals using simple, basic ingredients that were free of preservatives and additives found in many modern food products. I believe old-school recipes are the best,” states Patrick.

Currently, he enjoys experimenting with new caramel corn flavors to add to his permanent product line, as well as trying different brittle flavors that could be seasonal items offered for a limited time each year. The fun part, Patrick says, is that “he gets to be the mad scientist in the kitchen, playing around to see what works and what doesn’t.”

Be sure to select

from the current offerings of six brittle flavors including Peanut Brittle, Jalapeno Peanut Brittle, Cashew Brittle, Pecan Brittle, Coconut Brittle and Almond Brittle on November 14, 2026 at the Saline Craft Show with free parking at GPS: 520 Woodland Dr. E., Saline. Hours are 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

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