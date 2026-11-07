Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

BRENDA GEIGER

Leather

Booth 19

Purchasing from tanneries, BRENDA GEIGER says that working with a quality hide requires her to “take advantage of a hide’s unique characteristics, colorings and texture, and then decide which style bag will best showcase that.”

She especially likes to incorporate the hides unique edges, as that part of the hide is often not used. “These edges are beautiful,” states Brenda and she uses them as an accent piece on totes and clutches.

Twenty years of experience led her to initially working with fleece. Having made fleece clothing for her two sons, she fine-tuned her techniques and materials. Brenda started making women’s clothing for a local store and explored the wholesale and retail side of the business.

“One day I picked up a piece of leather, and I haven’t looked back since,” relates Brenda.

Today, she has expanded this into leather jewelry as she continues to pursue the challenge of combining these elements into exclusive designs. Find Brenda at the Saline Craft Show on November 14, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saline Middle School. Free parking at GPS: 520 Woodland Dr. E., Saline. Visit her in Booth 19.

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