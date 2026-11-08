Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

PAULA MACCINI

Booth 76

Encaustic Art

Having spent a career as a mathematics teacher and professor at the University of Maryland, PAULA (POLLY) MACCINI changed direction to pursue her passion for art.

Inspired by Michigan’s natural beauty, Paula enjoys exploring the Great Lakes’ shorelines, searching for Petoskey stones. As a beekeeper, she also incorporates beeswax from her own hives into her artwork. She created a meaningful connection between art and nature, which led to the development of her present product line. This allows Paula to express her creativity and share her appreciation for nature.

The encaustic process is especially rewarding as each piece develops layer by layer. Each painting is created by layering molten beeswax, damar resin, and pigments onto a wood panel. Each layer is fused with heat, creating depth, texture, and a luminous finish. Because of this process, every painting is unique.

Paula’s original encaustic paintings are sometimes less appreciated compared to smaller items such as coasters, cards, or prints. However, they truly showcase the depth, texture, and beauty of the encaustic process and are best experienced in person.

Find her in Booth 76 at the Saline Craft Show on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Saline Middle School from 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.. GPS to 520 Woodland Dr. E., Saline, for free parking or 7700 E. Michigan Ave., Saline for free the free shuttle to the front door.

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