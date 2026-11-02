Miri Weider is Running for Saline City Council as a Write-In Candidate

Four candidates are running for Saline City Council, but only three names are on the ballot. Miri Weidner is not on the ballot and can only receive write-in votes. Janet Dillon is the only incumbent. Bret Pollington and Daniel Burgess are also on the ballot for the four-year seats.

Name

Miri Weidner

Biography

Though Saline is not my hometown, I have always wanted to live in a community that is as warm and accepting as Saline. I fell in love with Saline when I moved here in 2015. I graduated from the University of Michigan-Flint in 2013, at the top of my class and received the Maize and Blue Scholar Award. My partner is a teacher at Saline High School, we married in 2024 and our lives are enriched by two dogs and two cats we adopted from various shelters and rescues. Professionally, I have worked as an analyst for just over a decade and volunteer frequently with many different organizations and groups around the county. I've served as a member of the Park Commission for almost two years.

Why do you want to be on city council?

The city council is the place where every issue in Saline passes through and is the key place for troubleshooting issues that affect the world on a local level. As a part of the city council, I believe I would be a valuable asset in taking these issues on. Fueled by my desire to communicate with all Saline residents and ability to thoroughly research a wide range of topics, I believe I could help enact several meaningful changes in the community. From making sure large developments are properly regulated to doing what can be done at a local level to improve affordability, I'm eager to make a difference.

Why should voters choose you?

I've lived in Saline just over a decade now, and I am an active participant in my community. I love the city of Saline and the county in which it resides, and I enjoy connecting with others in the area. I believe someone who is part of the city council should not just be a representative of the community, but an integral part of the community in which they serve as well. I am dedicated to the betterment of Saline, and strive to make the city not only support the residents in it now, but the future generations that will find their home here.

If elected, what are your priorities? How will you work on them?

If elected, I will remain open to the community and tackle issues that we are immediately facing. As a resident, I've been following the data center development in this county, and I have attended many sessions to advocate for tighter regulations on these hyperscale operations to protect our environment and resources. I will seek input from the community when investigating new issues that arise, because I believe a channel for communication should always be open for our residents to communicate with our city council. The city council also needs to address other pressing issues, like making sure the dam is finally put on the ballot and that a long term solution, like a recreational authority, is implemented for the Rec Center.

If the City of Saline is asked to be home to a data center, what’s your response?

Every part of the process must be transparent and not restricted by non-disclosure agreements. Often these companies want the community to be welcoming to their new operation, however they hide many of their plans behind these NDAs so the community has no idea how these facilities will affect their properties and their families. If we are asked to support their investments, we must also receive support in transparent communication and how we will be affected. They also must do the requested environmental testing and data center runoff of any kind must be transported to a facility that can handle that waste. It must not be reintegrated into our natural rivers and by default, our aquifers.

The Saline City Council voted 7-0 to require trans people to use the Rec Center change room of their identified gender. Some women feel city council has taken away a safe space for women. Do you support the decision? What’s your message to a woman who feels disenfranchised by the city?

As an individual, I believe everyone should be comfortable in their own space. A lot of our infrastructure is outdated, as most changing rooms and showers in recreational areas have migrated to single individuals or single families only. I would recommend utilizing private single-person stalls if an individual wants full privacy in shared spaces.

How do you feel about the state of the city?

I feel the city of Saline faces many issues that will only become more pressing in the next decade. Job seekers are facing a market that is in a stand still, and the cost of housing is rising. The entrepreneurs who wish to begin businesses often find few resources to actualize that dream. As a city we need to look for ways to reduce those barriers and find ways to help people who are trying to live the American dream. Potential solutions could include expanding the number of loans and/or grants available to businesses throughout the city. The city council could investigate potential options to improve affordability like land trusts and other initiatives that have been implemented in nearby communities. To make the Rec Center viable long term and reduce costs to taxpayers, we should investigate the feasibility of creating a Recreational Authority, similar to our Fire Authority initiative. To make Saline more walkable we should expand paths and connections to other cities and townships.

Should the city remove the dam or preserve Mill Pond?

At this time, our dam is in fair condition and with the repairs, we do not need to remove it. Around seventy percent of dams in existence are used for recreational purposes, so I would like to see a study conducted where we can view how Mill Pond might help us with tourism before we consider removing it. Even with the amazing parks in Ann Arbor, many view Mill Pond as the only spot you can easily exit your vehicle and go right up to the water and enjoy the ambiance. Could we potentially expand our tourism in the area by adding more activities or events that involve Mill Pond?

Are you supportive of the Kinley development and downtown gathering space? Should the city consider zoning variances or looking the other way on parking rules to help make it happen?

The parking situation in downtown Saline has always been rough, and as we see more visitors in the area, we keep having to move our events due to parking space restrictions. For instance, the Celtic Festival grew too large for the area at Mill Pond Park - it had to be moved to the farm grounds. We need to ensure that if we create this downtown space, which I support, we also make sure that it's accessible to residents and visitors. Is there some property we can acquire to expand parking in downtown Saline? Are there areas we can reconfigure to make parking easier? As we look towards expansion, we need to be aware of how walking paths are connected to other areas, such as making sure we have sidewalks with ADA compliant layouts from parking to any venue or event.

What would you like to see at the Davenport-Curtiss mansion?

I would love to see a similar effort go towards Davenport-Curtiss mansion that was made for Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad in Genesee County Parks. We have so many structures in Saline that have luckily made it relatively unscathed to this point in history - we should use that dedicated preservation on our residents' part to enrich the historical aspect of our city. First and foremost, we should make sure if we do not keep the mansion, all protections are added to the contract for the property that preserves the house. If we do keep the space for events, I would like to see more walking paths in the area, and potentially other elements - perhaps relocated historical artifacts that do well in the elements - transported to the property to expand the immersion of the Davenport-Curtiss mansion.

What’s the way forward on the Rec Center? How much city money should fund Rec Center operations every year?

I fully believe the way to proceed with the Rec Center funding is to create a Recreational Authority, similar to the Fire Authority, to include a few surrounding townships that lack their own Rec Centers. It should also have its own millage dispersed between the city and townships so the residents of Saline city are not solely responsible for funding its upkeep. Many individuals in the Washtenaw County area utilize the Rec Center and I believe we should reflect on that going forward.

Is the lack of retention a problem at City Hall? If so, how can the city see stabilization?

A common issue with any city is turnover - many local government jobs do not pay similarly to the private business sector. There is an aspect of wanting to help your fellow residents that accompanies these positions, so it takes finding certain compassionate individuals to be in these positions. If we look at the benefits we provide staff, it's possible we could see more stabilization with who is able to stay. We won't be able to pay the salaries that individuals see in city positions in bigger cities, but we can make it very comfortable here in Saline for job seekers.

What’s your vision of administrative leadership in the city? City Manager, then what? What other positions do we need? Specifically, any new positions?

The City Manager position is a very difficult job to fill, as anyone seeking this position must be able to multitask at all times and navigate through all potential hardships, worldwide or personal, that they face. Once we find someone who is able to fully immerse themselves in the role, and successfully connect with the requirements needed in this position, I would like to see other roles arise in the city. I believe we should have a Director of Business and Commercial Development that envelopes the entirety of Saline, to help with any businesses that do not fall within Main Street's area. I would like to see something develop with the Recreational Authority where we spearhead an initiative and investigate whether it is a feasible idea, and then assemble a team for it.

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