Joanne Mayhew, First Grade Teacher and Mother of 2, was a Woman of Strong Opinions, Quick Wit

Joanne Mayhew, age 87, of Ann Arbor, passed away on October 30, 2026.

Born in Samoa while her father was serving in the United States Navy, Joanne spent most of her life in California, where she taught first grade for 17 years.

Joanne was a woman of strong opinions, quick wit, and an unmistakable personality. Independent and wonderfully stubborn, she was never afraid to speak her mind.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Mayhew. She is survived by her two children, Matthew and Katie; and her three beloved grandchildren, Elijah, Sawyer, and Esme, who held a special place in her heart.

She will be deeply missed.

A private family graveside service will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Joanne to benefit the ALS Association (www.als.org/donate).

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