Saline Main Street Announces Schedule for Oktoberfest, Sept. 17-18

Saline Main Street has announced the schedule for Oktoberfest, set for Sept. 17-18 in downtown Saline. Originally a small celebration of Saline's sister city relationship with the historic Bavarian town of Lindenberg, Oktoberfest has grown into a two-day party that's become the top fundraiser for Saline Main Street, the non-profit organization working to strengthen downtown.

Executive Director Holli Andrews announced the schedule via email Sunday.

FRIDAY NIGHT SEPTEMBER 17 :

5 p.m. – 11 p.m. | S Ann Arbor Street | Bier Garten

$5 Admission Entrance Fee for 21 and Older (No charge for ages 20 and under!)

Great lineup of German & domestic brews available

Festival Food Vendors, Downtown Eateries and Great Shops.

6:30 p.m. | Tapping of the Golden Keg Ceremony

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.| Live Entertainment - Atomic Radio

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18 :

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | S Ann Arbor Street | Bier Garten

Free Family Fun until 5:00 PM

Live Music on the Main Stage

Kinderplatz – Free Fun for Kids 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

5 p.m. – 11 p.m. | S Ann Arbor Street | Bier Garten

$5 Admission Entrance Fee for 21 and Older (No charge for ages 20 and under!)

Great lineup of German & domestic brews available

Festival Food Vendors, Downtown Eateries and Great Shops.

6 p.m. | Hammerspiel

6:30 p.m. | NEW! Deutscher Kleider Contest (Traditional Clothing Pageant and Contest -- Dirndls and Lederhosen)

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Live Entertainment - Jedi Mind Trip

Andrews noted some of the annual events, like the wiener dog races, euchre and the cornhole tournament, will not take place this year due to crowding, a loss of volunteers and other logistics.

In addition, while Umbrella Square will still be in place on South Ann Arbor Street, the layout will be mostly the same.

For more information visit https://salinemainstreet.org/events/saline-oktoberfest-2021.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saline-oktoberfest-2021-tickets-165152835577.