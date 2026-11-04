Regional Champion Hornets Ready for Cross Country State Finals

It's trophy season, and last Saturday at Lake Erie Metropark, the Saline boys cross country team won themselves a big one.

5 Hornets placed in the top 12 as Saline won the MHSAA Regional trophy. The Hornets finished with 39 points - nearly half as many as second-place Pioneer. It was Saline's first regional title since 2024.

Saline was led by SEC Red meet champion Jacob Szalay, who finished third in 15:39.7. Pioneer's Kamari Ronfeldt won the event in 14:43.3. Junior Wes Rogan was fifth in 15:55.1. Sophomore Will Sollenberger ran a personal-best 16:06.2 to finish eighth. Senior Jack Kelin was 11th in 16:09.3 and senior Ryan Rummel ran a personal best 16:10.3 to finish 12th to complete Saline's scoring five.

Jacob Cole was 21st in 16:41.8.

After a great outing, Saline turns its attention to the MHSAA finals at Michigan International Speedway.

The Saline boys race at 2:10 p.m.

Saline Girls Qualify

The Saline girls also qualified for the state finals. The girls will race at 3:30 p.m. Saline finished third at the Division 1 Regional, placing third with 62 points, a point behind Woodhaven. Pioneer won with 32 points.

The Hornets were led by the same three girls who've led the Hornets most of the season. Katarina Munson finished third in 17:53.8. Savannah Staton was right behind her in fourth (17:55.2). Adelynn Turck was fifth in 18:22.6. Michelle Jiang was 24th in 20:17.7 and Lauren Tomaszewski was 26th in 20:31.4 to complete the scoring five. Right behind them was Sophie Roth, in 28th at 20:47.2. Ruby Giddings was 32nd in 21:14.9.

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