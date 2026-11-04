VOLLEYBALL: Saline Defeats Huron, Advances to Thursday's District Championship

The SEC Red Champion Saline Hornets volleyball team looks to add to the trophy case Thursday. Saline hosts Skyline for the MHSAA District Championship at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Saline defeated Huron 25-8, 25-16 and 25-13 to advance.

Saline improved to 28-13-0.

The Eagles ended the Hornets' season in the regional final.

Saline defeated Skyline 25-16, 22-25, 25-12 and 25-14 at Saline, Sept. 29. Skyline defeated Saline 25-23, 16-25 and 25-19 during the SEC Jamboree on Oct. 25

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