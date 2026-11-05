What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Nov 6 - Sunday, Nov 8

Saline cleans up the Halloween mess in a fun way Saturday, rolling the pumpkins down the hill at Mill Pond Park. There aren't a ton of events on the calendar, but we've got music, recreation, playoff football and more on the calendar. It's the last football game at Hornet Stadium, win or lose, as the Hornets host Northville.

...

5 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 6 - Sunday, Nov 8

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

One Voice Fall Concert - Sun Nov 8 3:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

One Voice Gospel Choir is presenting A Fall Concert, 3p, Nov 8, St. Paul United Church of Christ, Saline. An ecumenical choir, One Voice was founded in 1990 as an outreach ministry at St. Paul and continues to perform traditional and contemporary, uplifting and upbeat Gospel Music all around the region. Refreshments will be served after, and a free will offering will benefit their ministry! [more details]

Other Events

Glow Swim

- Fri Nov 6 6:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

Grab your swimsuit and get ready to light up the night for an evening of glowing fun in the pool. Participants will enjoy swimming with glow sticks and glow toys, making a splash off the diving board and enjoying a fun-filled atmosphere with friends and family. When it's time for a break from the water, head to the Cabana for crafts, pizza and drinks before jumping back into action. Children who are unable to swim independently must be accompanied by a paid adult in the water. Registration is… [more details]

Night of Warm Hearts 2026 - Fri Nov 6 6:00 pm

The Grand Ballroom at MGM Grand Detroit

✨ It’s time to make plans for a night that makes a difference!Join THAW for Night of Warm Hearts, an unforgettable evening bringing people together for a powerful purpose: helping Michigan families find stability, security and a fresh start.🎶 Live entertainment by DTour❤️ A mission that matters🥂 An evening of connection, celebration and impact📅 Friday, November 6, 2026📍 The Grand Ballroom at MGM Grand DetroitMake your plans, invite your friends and be part of something meaningful.🎟️ Get your… [more details]

Playoff Football - Fri Nov 6 7:00 pm

Hornet Stadium

Come see the football, the band, the dance team and cheerleaders for some Friday night fun.The 10-0 Hornets host Northville as the teams compete for the MHSAA District Championship! [more details]

The Great Pumpkin Roll - Sat Nov 7 9:00 am

Saline Parks and Recreation

Bring your old Jack-O-Lantern to Mill Pond Park for a little fall fun. Youth and adults will race pumpkins down a hill against others in this 23rd annual competition! Winners will get a fun mystery prize and everyone will enjoy hot cider, donuts, a pumpkin launcher and some laughs. There will be separate races for carved and uncarved pumpkins.This event is FREE thanks to our sponsor Project Play of Michigan.Register here: https://misalineweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/ [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline