VOLLEYBALL: Saline Sweeps Skyline to Take the District

Make some room in the Saline volleyball trophy case. Saline swept Skyline., 25-23, 25-17 and 25-20, to win the MHSAA District Championship and move on to the Regional Tournament at Northville.

The win was extra sweet - especially for the Hornets who saw their season come to an end with losses to Skyline in each of the last two seasons.

"It was hard because Skyline has beaten us these last two years to end our season, so that was kind of weighing down on us. But as soon as we walked in the gym, I could tell we were going to win by our energy and our playing togetherness," said senior Karlie Smith.

Yes, it was a sweep, but make no mistake, it was a tough match at times. Saline was down 22-20 in the first set. The Hornets controlled the second set. In the third set, Skyline started well and built a 13-10 lead before Saline took over.

Saline oach Erik Rodriguez said the Hornets played like a team.

"The key to winning is playing as a group. We want to run our offense through the middle and expose their weaknesses. And then take care of our side: Win, serve and pass. Control the ball. Lots of little things. But more importantly, we played together and played hard."

Rodriquez was asked how he felt about the Hornets' win.

"Phenomenal. We won the conference and the district. Like I said in our interview against Bedford, it's our time. We're proving it now. We're still going," Rodriguez said. "We're still going in November."

Rodriguez replaced former coach Derian Bandel, who became an assistant coach at Oakland University.

Smith said Rodriguez energized the team - especially before the district championship.

"He really inspired us to keep going. A lot of us were feeling burnt out. He told us we need to lock in for this game and we could clear a path all the way to states," Smith said.

GALLERY

Smith said the win was a team effort.

"It takes all 16 players. Even the girls who don't necessarily get into the game are supporting 100 percent from the bench, and that helps us," Smith said. "All 16 of us contributed to the victory, and I think that was some of the best volleyball we've ever played."

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