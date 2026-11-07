FOOTBALL: Saline's Splendid Season Ends in Loss to Northville

Saline's unbeaten season came to an end in a 17-14 loss to Northville in Friday's district championship game at Hornet Stadium. Northville advances to next week's regional at Detroit Cass Tech.

Saline scored first and last and Northville scored two touchdowns and a field goal in between. Both of Saline's touchdowns came on Case Campbell passes to Gabe Iadipaolo. Northville played almost a perfect game, gaining yardage on the ground, eating clock, passing when needed and nearly avoiding penalties.

The game began with Saline's offense handing the ball to the punt unit. Saline's equaled Northville. Marquis Ray came up with a big stop on third down to force a punt.

Saline's next drive began at the 15, but backed up another five after a penalty. But the running of Carson Cherry advanced the Hornets. First, Cherry broke a few tackles and ran out to the 33. Then he ran through the hole the line created and gained 38 yards to the Northville 29.

A couple of plays later, Campbell rolled to his left and found Gabe Iadipaolo just beyond a back, and he reached him with a perfect throw. Iadipaolo caught it at the two and stepped into the end zone. Kevin Huber made the extra point kick. Saline led 7-0 with 6:06 to play in the first quarter.

One issue the Mustangs had early in the contest was ball security. Northville fumbled and recovered the ball on its first possession. On their second possession, Danny O'Neil fumbled the ball and the Hornets believed they recovered the ball. But officials ruled it was Northville's. A long, time-consuming drive ended with Grayson Harris throwing a TD pass to Jackson DeFore. The game was tied at 7 with 11:11 left in the second quarter.

The next Saline possession ended in a punt after three downs. Northville took over at its 36. Facing a 4th-and-1 at midfield, O'Neil ran for that yard and four more. The Saline defense stiffened and the Mustangs were forced into a long fourth down. Alex Baird kicked a 41-yard field goal to give the Mustangs a 10-7 lead.

Saline kicked to Northville to start the second half. Northville returned to the 16 and began a long drive upfield. On 4th-and-1 at the 29, O'Neil ran for two. Then Harris found O'Neil on his right and he ran all the way to the one before he was tackled. O'Neil ran it in on the next play. Northville led 17-7. Nearly as importantly, they'd chewed up 8:19 from the clock.

Cruz Hanson returned the kickoff 29 yards to the 30. Cherry gained a first with runs of even and five yards. Saline faced a 4th-and-3 and Cherry skipped through the line for 11-yards to the 39 of Northville. To start the fourth quarter, on 2nd-and-2, Cherry ran it to the 28 for another first.

Campbell found Iadipaolo over the middle for a first and he ran the rest of the way for a TD. After Huber's kick was good. Northville led 17-14 with 11:27 to play in the fourth.

Saline kicked off and Ayden Burttell raced down the field and made the tackle at the 17 - the kind of stop the Hornets needed. But on 3rd and 16, the Hornets took a penalty for roughing the passer. Northville had the ball at its 45. On 3rd-and-2, Jack Deller ran the ball - but Luke White and Caleb Harris dropped him for a one-yard loss. On 4th-and-3, the Hornet defense had the QB on the run and his pass was incomplete.

Saline took over with 5:34 to play at its 37.

Campbell handed off to Cherry and he found daylight and sprinted for 48 yards before he was brought down by Andrew Shukeireh. Saline had the ball at the 15. The drive didn't go much further. Cherry ran for 3 yards, Campbel did well to get back to the line of scrimmage on a keeper and then Cherry gained another two yards. Saline attemped a field goal. Huber's attempt was blocked.

Northville took over at its eight with 2:44 to play. Saline needed a big play on defense. Ray made dropped the ball carrier at the five. On second down, the Mustangs ran a keeper back to the 10. Saline called its second time out.

Facing a 3rd and 9, it looked like Graham Nadig would sack Harris, but somehow Harris made the throw, and the Northville receiver, even more improbably, made the catch between three Hornets for a first down, essentially ending the game.

Saline's season ends with an SEC Red title. The Hornets also completed an undefeated season for the sixth time since 1950.

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