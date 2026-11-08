What to do in Saline: Veterans Day, Saline Craft Show, Faith & AI, Holiday Market, E-Cycling and More

Saline will be bustling with activity this week - especially Saturday as the Saline Craft Show takes place and thousands visit the community. But that's far from the only event this weekend.

Busy as it is, feel free to add your event before Thursday to be included in our next Things To Do feature.

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15 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Nov 10 - Monday, Nov 16

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FEATURED EVENTS

Faith & AI: What Does Faith Have to Say About Artificial Intelligence? - Wed Nov 11 7:00 pm

Holy Faith Church

Join Holy Faith, Saline, on Wednesday, November 11, at 7 pm for “The Ethics and Morality of Artificial Intelligence.” This FREE program is open to the public.Technology attorney and seminarian Jennifer Dukarski will lead a conversation about how faith can guide us as AI reshapes our relationships, our work, and our common life.Drawing on the work of the Episcopal Church and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, we’ll explore the questions this technology raises. No technical background… [more details]

Lived Wisdom, Collaborative Care

- Thu Nov 12 4:00 pm

Holy Faith Church

Sponsored by Dementia Friendly Services of Saline, "Lived Wisdom, Collaborative Care" is a FREE panel discussion. All are welcome. Join local residents living with dementia and their care partners as they share their experiences and answer questions from the audience.Hear firsthand perspectives on navigating life with dementia, finding support, and what they wish others understood. Whether you are personally affected by dementia, work with older adults, or simply want to learn more, this… [more details]

Music at The Well - Fri Nov 13 6:30 pm

The Well Church

FREE! Live Music 6:30 to 8:30 PMThe Brenner Brothers and AmySacred and secular music, both classic and contemporary; 3 vocals, 2 guitars and accordion [more details]

Saline November Craft Show - Sat Nov 14 8:00 am

Saline Middle School

Saline's famous craft show takes place this Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.$5 Admission - Cash OnlyAges 10 and under - Free!Over 250 Craft BoothsConcessionsPackage Pick UpNo Strollers. [more details]

Send Hunger Packing - Rotary and Kids Coalition Against Hunger Meal Packing Event - Sat Nov 14 9:00 am

Pioneer High School

The Ann Arbor Rotary Clubs (Ann Arbor North, Ann Arbor West, Rotary Club of Ann Arbor,) and volunteers from around the community have been teamed up with Kids Coalition Against Hunger for meal packing events at Pioneer High School since 2022. In that time, we have been able to produce over 115,000 meals for people all around the world, from families in your community, to cities in disaster relief situations. Now, we are hosting our fifth year at Pioneer High School on Saturday, November 14th,… [more details]

Other Events

Veteran Day at the American Legion - Wed Nov 11 11:00 am

Saline American Legion

Calling all Veterans! Please join the Saline American Legion on Veterans Day, 11 November 2026 for a short ceremony at 11:11 AM followed by a free lunch and your 1st adult beverage is covered by the Sons of the American Legion. Jimmy John's subs, chips, salad and more. Every Veteran will receive a raffle ticket to drop into a bucket for some awesome prizes thanks to the Auxiliary! Visit for a great time! [more details]

Holiday Market in Downtown Saline - Thu Nov 12 4:00 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

Come downtown for some pre-holiday coziness and shopping, not to mention some fun activities for all - including a letter-writing workshop for your littles' letters to Santa, and more! [more details]

A Panel Discussion: People Living with

Dementia and Their Care Partners - Thu Nov 12 4:00 pm

Holy Faith Church

Join local residents living with dementia and their care partners as they sharetheir experiences and answer questions from the audience.Hear firsthand perspectives on navigating life with dementia, finding support,and what they wish others understood. Whether you are personally affected bydementia, work with older adults, or simply want to learn more, this conversationis an opportunity to listen, ask questions, and learn from one another. [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Nov 12 5:45 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Free Community E-Recyling Event - Sat Nov 14 1:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

Join us for free e-recycling, sponsored by Oracle, on Saturday, November 14 from 9AM-1PM at the Saline Recreation Center. No registration required! This is a drive-thru event, please stay in your vehicles while our team collects any old, unwanted electronics. All area residents are welcome to participate.Our aerial map for drop off and traffic flow will be included in the event comments as we get closer to the event.Below is a list of acceptable & unacceptable materials:Household Electronics•… [more details]

Twilight Hike at the Saline River - Sat Nov 14 4:30 pm

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

Join Josh & Amy for a magical twilight hike to explore river wildlife at sunset in late fall! Warm up by a fire with hot chocolate before & after the walk. Free and all ages welcome! Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight for this twilight hike. [more details]

Twilight at the Saline River - Sat Nov 14 4:30 pm

Leslee Niethammer Nature Preserve

Explore wildlife with Josh and Amy, enjoy hot chocolate, a bonfire, and nature. Dress for the weather; bring flashlights and be ready for nature fun. [more details]

Twilight at the Saline River - Sat Nov 14 4:30 pm

Leslee Niethammer Nature Preserve

Explore wildlife with Josh and Amy, enjoy hot chocolate, a bonfire, and nature. Dress for the weather; bring flashlights and be ready for nature fun. [more details]

Rapunzel Storytime - Sat Nov 14 6:00 pm

MilkShake Factory

Join Rapunzel for a live performance of “When Will My Life Begin”, a dance lesson, movement games, and stories! Young royals will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with the princess, so costumes are encouraged! Two story times on Saturday, Nov 14:Session 1) 6-6:30pmSession 2) 7-7:30pmat Milkshake Factory Ann ArborEach session will feature the same princess and activities, so choose the time that works best for your family. This event is offered in partnership by Starbright… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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