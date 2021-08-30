City of Saline Announces Sept. 11 Memorial Program

(Press release from the City of Saline)

In recognition of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, City of Saline leadership has organized an upcoming September 11th memorial program.

“I’ve said it before, Saline really is an exceptional place,” stated Mayor Brian Marl. “In part, because we remember those we’ve lost and revere all those who serve causes greater than themselves. In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we welcome all residents to a community program on Saturday the 11th, beginning at 11 a.m.”

Marlene Radzik, Saline’s Deputy Police Chief added, “On the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, let us remember the 2,977 men, women and children who lost their lives on this fateful day. Let us honor the first responders who witnessed unfathomable loss. Let us remember how we came together to support one another and continue, as a nation, to show strength, compassion, unity and resilience.”

Details regarding the September 11th event are provided below:

The September 11th Memorial Program will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Saline City Hall/Fire Hall, 100 N. Harris St.

The event will consist of a brief program, including several special presentations. Presenters will include: Mayor Marl, Police Chief Jerrod Hart, a representative from the Saline Fire Department and Retired Colonel Eric Engelmeier, representing American Legion Post 322. An invocation will be provided by Tom Zimmerman, Senior Pastor at Saline First United Methodist Church.

Following the event, light refreshments will be served.