SOCCER: Saline Defeats Skyline, 2-1, and Stays Unbeaten in the SEC Red

Saline's varsity boys' soccer team defeated Skyline, 2-1, to improve to 3-0-1 in the SEC Red.

It was Saline's third straight win since starting the season with a 0-0 tie with Huron in a game called shortly after halftime due to lightning.

Luke Allen and Jackson Ford scored for Saline as Saline built a 2-0 lead. Allen opened the scoring by heading a corner kick. Ford scored while camped out beside the net on a set piece.

Goalie Riley Behrman made two great saves late in the second half to preserve the tie.

"We got caught sleeping a couple times in the box and Riley did come up tremendously big for us," coach Ryan Williams said of his goalie.

Williams said that while the Hornets got put on their heels late by Skyline, he continues to see improvement from the team.

"There were times they got us on our heels, but overall I felt like we completely earned that victory," Williams said. "This is a team that is continuing to trend upwards. I feel like we're building toward really good things."

