SEC RED: Scouting the Conference After Saline's Win Over Huron

Already down senior running back Josh Rush, the Saline football team suffered another blow when they lost senior star QB Larry Robinson for the season after he was injured in practice. And then, in the second quarter of Saline's 35-21 victory over Huron Friday, senior receiver and returner Caden Winston went down with an injury.

Even before the injuries, the Hornets were already counting Huron as one of the toughest SEC Red opponents on the schedule. So Friday's win was a victory in more ways than one.

It was also the opening game of the SEC Red Schedule.

Saline 35, Huron 21 - Read Sam Jane's report here. Photos here.

Monroe 28, Lincoln 21 - Monroe News story here.

Dexter 42, Skyline 6 - MLIVE story here.

Bedford 1, Pioneer 0 - Mlive story on why Pioneer forfeited the game.

Next week:

Saline @ Lincoln

Bedford @ Dexter - Likely the game of the week.

Pioneer @ Huron

Skyline @ Monroe

Standings

TEAM SEC OVR

Saline 1-0 2-0

Dexter 1-0 2-0

Bedford 1-0 2-0

Monroe 1-0 1-1

Huron 0-1 1-1

Lincoln 0-1 1-1

Pioneer 0-1 0-2

Skyline 0-2 0-2