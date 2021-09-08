Program on the Great Saline Fire of 1881 Sunday

Saline historian Robert Lane presents an educational program on "Downtown Saline and the 1881 Fire" at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, at the 109 Cultural Exchange, 109 W. Michigan Ave.

The program is free to the public.

The fire broke out May 21, 1881 on the southeast block of the four corners.

To read an accounting of the fire, click here.

This is the first of three Saline Area Historical Society programs.

On Oct. 10, Tom Hannon presents "American Indian Craftmanship at 2 p.m. On Nov. 14, Floyd Rhadigan presents "Introduction to Woodcarving."