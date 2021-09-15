9-15-2021 3:41pm
Wagon Rides, Cider and Donuts Highlight Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum Oct. 3
The Saline Area Historical Society presents Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum from noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 3.
Activities include:
- Wagon rides
- Old time children's games
- Pumpkin painting
- Quilting demonstrations
- Cow-milking demonstrations
- Farmhouse tours
The farm buildings and gift shop will be open. Coffee, cider and donuts are available.
The city-owned museum, located at 1265 E. Michigan Ave., is operated by the historical society.