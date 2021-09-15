Wagon Rides, Cider and Donuts Highlight Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum Oct. 3

The Saline Area Historical Society presents Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum from noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 3.

Activities include:

Wagon rides

Old time children's games

Pumpkin painting

Quilting demonstrations

Cow-milking demonstrations

Farmhouse tours

The farm buildings and gift shop will be open. Coffee, cider and donuts are available.

The city-owned museum, located at 1265 E. Michigan Ave., is operated by the historical society.