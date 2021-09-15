Saline MI
9-15-2021 3:41pm

Wagon Rides, Cider and Donuts Highlight Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum Oct. 3

The Saline Area Historical Society presents Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum from noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 3.

Activities include:

  • Wagon rides
  • Old time children's games
  • Pumpkin painting
  • Quilting demonstrations
  • Cow-milking demonstrations
  • Farmhouse tours
The farm buildings and gift shop will be open. Coffee, cider and donuts are available.

The city-owned museum, located at 1265 E. Michigan Ave., is operated by the historical society.

