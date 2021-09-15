Fair Housing Breakfast Oct. 21 at Weber's Inn

The Fair Housing Center will host its 8th Annual Fair Housing Breakfast on October 21 at Weber’s Inn. Funds raised from this event go directly toward ending housing discrimination and expanding equal housing opportunities, making our community more open, accessible, and inclusive for all.

All are welcome to attend this event, which brings together housing professionals, advocates, educators, government officials, and other community members from across our 10-county service area. The space is wheelchair accessible and interpretation services are available. At this time the FHC will require all attendees to be fully vaccinated, and will reevaluate health and safety measures closer to the date of the event.

The FHC is pleased to announce Robert G. Schwemm will be the guest speaker. Professor Schwemm’s fair housing writings include the leading treatise in the field, Housing Discrimination: Law and Litigation, and numerous articles in leading law reviews throughout the country. He has been plaintiff’s counsel in many significant housing discrimination cases, including three in the U.S. Supreme Court. Professor Schwemm is the Ashland-Spears Distinguished Research Professor Emeritus at the University of Kentucky College of Law. Prior to becoming a law professor, he practiced with Sidley & Austin in Washington, D.C., and then served as chief trial counsel for the Leadership Council for Metropolitan Open Communities in Chicago.

Many of his articles are available at: http://works.bepress.com/robert_schwemm

8th Annual Fair Housing Breakfast

Thursday, October 21

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Weber’s Inn, 3050 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Cost:

Tickets must be purchased in advance; the cost is $50 for members of the FHC, $75 for non-members. Table discounts available. Details at www.fhcmichigan.org/breakfast or directly on Ticket Tailor.

For more information on the Fair Housing Center of Southeast & Mid Michigan,

visit their website here.