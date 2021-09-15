City of Saline to Hold Small Business Luncheon Sept. 29

The City of Saline announced a forum and luncheon for local small business owners, leaders, and potential entrepreneurs to be held Sept. 29 at 11:30 a.m.

“The City of Saline is proud to host our 7th annual small business summit,” said Mayor Brian Marl, “Entrepreneurs and small business operators are the backbone of our community. Supporting them will continue to be a priority of mine – we are eager to find new ways to assist them and ensure our community remains an outstanding place to do business in.”

The forum will include a number of guest speakers. Presentations will include discussions on bulk purchasing, HR services, grants and micro-loans and much more.

“The City of Saline, in partnership with the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce and Saline Main Street will host constructive dialog and info shares at the Mayor's Small Business Luncheon on September 29,” said Holli Andrews, Executive Director of Saline Main Street, “Along with advocates like the Small Business Development Center and Ann Arbor SPARK in house, we will dedicate the conversation toward finishing 2021 strong, by maximizing 4th quarter planning for meaningful recovery, and positioning ourselves for making great strides in 2022.”

The summit will be held Wednesday, September 29th at 11:30 AM in Council Chambers at City Hall,100 North Harris Street. The event is estimated to last no longer than 90 minutes. There is no cost to attend, however, space is limited. Interested parties should contact PR Generalist, Sarah Massey at smassey@cityofsaline.org. Invitation will be mailed to all small business owners/operators in the City of Saline.