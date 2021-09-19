Pittsfield Township to Host Public Forum on Public Safety Millage Sept. 23

Pittsfield Township hosts a public forum on the upcoming public safety millage from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 23, at the township community center., 701 W. Ellsworth Road.

The purpose of the forum is to provide information, answer questions, and take feedback regarding the public safety millage request on the Nov. 2 ballot.

The township's 10-year, 1.95-mill levy is set to expire at the end of the year. The township is asking to raise the millage by one mill to 2.95 mills for five years. That's a property tax increase of about $200 a year on a home with a taxable value of $200,000.

The millage helps fund the police and fire operations in the township.

In May, township voters rejected a plan to raise the millage from 1.95 to 3.95 mills over 10 years. Voter turnout was low, but it was not quite as low in Saline area precincts, from which voters came out stronger against the millage than they did in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti precincts.

The forum will be in-person and virtual via Zoom. There is limited in-person capacity and masks are required. Virtual attendance will be via Zoom; get the Zoom link & register to attend virtually by visiting https://www.pittsfield-mi.gov/dpsmillage.