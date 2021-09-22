Fast Facts About Saline High School Homecoming 2021

Saline High School's 2021 homecoming week will feature a parade, among other events. Here's what you need to know about spirit week in Saline Area Schools.

Spirit Week takes place Sept. 27- Oct. 1 in all schools in the district. Here are the themes:

Sept. 27 - Midnight Monday/PJ Day

Sept. 28 - Tropical Forest Tuesday.

Sept. 29 - Western Wednesday

Sept. 30 - Jersey Thursday

Oct. 1 - Blue/Gold - Class Color Day

The homecoming parade takes place Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. on Campus Parkway. All community members are encourage to line up on Campus Parkway to watch the parade. To participate in the parade, apply by Friday.

Saline hosts Pioneer in the homecoming football game at 7 p.m., Oct. 1. Buy your tickets online.

The homecoming dance will be held at 8:30 p.m., Oct. 2 at Hornet Stadium. Tickets are available online.