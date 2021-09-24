StoryPoint Oktoberfest Event Benefits Meals on Wheels Programs

StoryPoint Saline is having a benefit for Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels. Come and enjoy Octoberfest-themed food and drinks, and a movie for the kids! All proceeds will go to support both Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti's Meals on Wheels programs.

Here are the details:

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

6-9 pm

StoryPoint

6230 S. State St

Saline, MI 48176

Tickets are $15 online, $20 at the door, and $50 for a family deal (maximum of 2 adults) Please bring chairs/blankets for your seating comfort.

RSVP: https://a2tix.com/events/meals-on-wheelsstorypoint-oktoberfest-10-6-2021