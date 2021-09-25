Saline MI
9-25-2021 12:30am

SEC RED FOOTBALL: Saline Stays Atop the Standings

Saline QB CJ Carr throws a TD pass to Sam Frush against Skyline.

Saline strengthened its grasp on the SEC Red with their 53-7 win at Skyline Friday.

SEC Red Standings

Team SEC OVR

Saline 4-0 5-0
Huron 3-1 4-1
Dexter 3-1 4-1
Bedford 3-1 4-1
Monroe 2-2 2-3
Pioneer 1-3 1-4
Skyline 0-4 0-5
Lincoln 0-4 1-4

Friday's Results

Saline 53, Skyline 7 -
Dexter 69, Pioneer 13 - LINK
Bedford 47 Lincoln 21 -
Huron 38 Bedford 14 - LINK

Next Week

Pioneer @ Saline - Saline hopes to stay unbeaten on homecoming night.
Dexter @ Huron - Game of the week. A big test
Monroe @ Bedford - The battle of Monroe County's top teams.
Skyline @ Lincoln - One team will come away with a win.

