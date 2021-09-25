SEC RED FOOTBALL: Saline Stays Atop the Standings
Saline strengthened its grasp on the SEC Red with their 53-7 win at Skyline Friday.
SEC Red Standings
Team SEC OVR
Saline 4-0 5-0
Huron 3-1 4-1
Dexter 3-1 4-1
Bedford 3-1 4-1
Monroe 2-2 2-3
Pioneer 1-3 1-4
Skyline 0-4 0-5
Lincoln 0-4 1-4
Friday's Results
Saline 53, Skyline 7 -
Dexter 69, Pioneer 13 - LINK
Bedford 47 Lincoln 21 -
Huron 38 Bedford 14 - LINK
Next Week
Pioneer @ Saline - Saline hopes to stay unbeaten on homecoming night.
Dexter @ Huron - Game of the week. A big test
Monroe @ Bedford - The battle of Monroe County's top teams.
Skyline @ Lincoln - One team will come away with a win.