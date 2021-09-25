SEC RED FOOTBALL: Saline Stays Atop the Standings

Saline strengthened its grasp on the SEC Red with their 53-7 win at Skyline Friday.

SEC Red Standings

Team SEC OVR

Saline 4-0 5-0

Huron 3-1 4-1

Dexter 3-1 4-1

Bedford 3-1 4-1

Monroe 2-2 2-3

Pioneer 1-3 1-4

Skyline 0-4 0-5

Lincoln 0-4 1-4

Friday's Results

Saline 53, Skyline 7 -

Dexter 69, Pioneer 13 - LINK

Bedford 47 Lincoln 21 -

Huron 38 Bedford 14 - LINK

Next Week

Pioneer @ Saline - Saline hopes to stay unbeaten on homecoming night.

Dexter @ Huron - Game of the week. A big test

Monroe @ Bedford - The battle of Monroe County's top teams.

Skyline @ Lincoln - One team will come away with a win.