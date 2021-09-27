9-27-2021 1:34am
Saline Board of Education Preview: Transgender Student Policy, New Board Officer Position on the Tuesday Agenda
The Saline Area Schools Board of Education meets Tuesday at Liberty School.
You can download the agenda here and watch the meeting in the video below (once it begins).
The board will:
- Consider a motion to spend more than $3.1 million on the Saline Middle School gym and boiler project.
- Consider a motion requiring Y5-8th grade courses to comply with the Pupil Accounting Manual. The manual provides guidance on pupil membership and count procedures provided by state aid and school finance.
- Have the first reading of a new policy on transgender and gender non-conforming students. According to the policy committee, the new policy reflects the current state of the law, is recommended but not required, and does not exist in the current Saline Area Schools Policy. The "key idea' behind the policy is the recognition that gay, bisexual and transgender students are targeted with physical violence and experience a hostile school environment. Among other things, the policy would require students to have access to restrooms, locker rooms or changing facilities that correspond with a student's gender identity. Physical education and intramural sports would be offered to students consistent with their gender identity. Interscholastic sports would also be offered subject to gender identity, but subject to MHSAA rules. There is also language about bullying, staff training, dress codes, privacy, naming, pronouns and other issues.
- Have the first reading of a policy creating a treasurer's position on the Board of Education. The treasurer would be the fourth officer's position on the seven-person board, join the president, vice-president and secretary.
- Will hear a report on spirit week and student council from Emma Driskell.
- Heart Superintendent Steve Laatsch's update on the "Continue to Learn Plan."
- Hear an update from Finance Committee Chair Dennis Valenti.
- Consider a motion to adopt the consent agenda. Field trips include the Capstone's service trip to Puerto Rico, March 5-12. New hires include Tiffany Beckerleg, food service; Benjamin Crews, paraeducator; and Karen Engelhuber, paraeducator. Resignations include Susan Waters, operations; and Skyler Dickenson, bus driver.