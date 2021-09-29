Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum Oct. 3

The Saline Area Historical Society presents Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum this Sunday, Oct. 3, from noon to 4 p.m.

The museum is located at 1265 E. Michigan Ave., in Saline.

This years event features wagon rides, old-time children's games, pumpkin painting, quilting demonstrations, cow-milking demonstrations, tours for the farmhouse, and a special performance by the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic.

Coffee, cider and donuts will be served and the society's gift shop will be open.

The farmstead interprets regional agriculture and farm life during the 1900-1950 time period. This farmstead, now known as the Rentschler Farm Museum, consists of fourteen historically significant structures built primarily around the turn of the century. The land was first farmed in 1825; and in 1901, the farmstead was purchased by Emanuel Rentschler. The Rentschlers continued to farm the land until the 1990s.