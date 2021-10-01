HEALTH DEPARTMENT: COVID-19 Booster Shots Now Available for Some

COVID-19 booster shots are now available to some adults, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department, which announced expanded COVID-19 clinics.

To be eligible, at least 6 months must have passed since a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals must also be at increased risk of severe illness or exposure because of age, underlying health conditions, employment, or living in an institutional setting, such as a long-term care facility. COVID-19 vaccine is free and widely available at local health care providers, pharmacies, and the Washtenaw County Health Department.

The Health Department is offering expanded drive-through COVID-19 vaccination during October and planning additional community pop-up clinics with partner organizations.

If your organization, school, or business is interested in working with us on a community pop-up vaccination clinic, please let the health department know. Once confirmed, pop-up locations and details are published on the health department's COVID19 vaccine page and promoted through community partners and outreach.

Expanded October drive-through clinics will be held at 555 Towner Street, Ypsilanti. Walk-in vaccination is also available, if needed. For Pfizer booster shots, please bring your vaccination card and identification, if possible. The National Guard will assist with these vaccination clinics, as they did with prior mass vaccination clinics. Everyone is still required to wait 15 minutes after vaccination.

October Drive-Through Clinic Days and Times:

Every Tuesday through Friday in October: Tues., Oct 5 – Fri., Oct 29 from 9:00a.m. to 3:30p.m.

Two Saturdays: Sat., Oct 16 & Sat., Oct 23 from 10:00a.m. to 3:00p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines

Currently ONLY Pfizer is fully approved and recommended as a booster shot for certain higher-risk individuals who received Pfizer as their initial COVID19 vaccine. The booster dose can be given 6 months after the second dose of Pfizer.

For anyone not yet vaccinated, all three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) are available at these drive-through clinics.

Additionally, anyone who is immunocompromised is eligible for an additional (third series) dose of either Pfizer or Moderna. These additional doses of mRNA vaccine can be given at least 28 days after a second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna. Additional doses are not yet available for those who received Johnson & Johnson.

Pfizer Booster Eligibility

The CDC recommendation for Pfizer booster doses 6 months after the second dose includes:

Older adults (65 years and older)

Adults in long-term care or other institutional settings

People aged 18-64 years with certain underlying health conditions

Adults working in certain jobs where they are at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff) Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers) Food and agriculture workers Manufacturing workers Corrections workers U.S. Postal Service workers Public transit workers Grocery store workers



Local Transmission and Precautions

Local transmission of COVID-19 remains high as defined in the CDC COVID Data Tracker. Washtenaw County Health Department strongly recommends masking for everyone in indoor, public spaces. Masking is required in K-12 educational settings under local health orders. Anyone eligible but not yet vaccinated against COVID should do so as soon as possible. Vaccination is safe, effective, free, and available at multiple community locations.

COVID activity has been trending up since late summer. Washtenaw County is reporting approximately 60-80 cases per day; test positivity of about 4%; and more recently, increased hospitalizations and deaths.

The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among unvaccinated individuals, locally and elsewhere. The vaccine’s first job is to prevent serious illness or death. The Health Department continues to monitor hospitalizations by vaccination status.

Vaccination Coverage

Information about local COVID vaccine coverage is available on our vaccine data page. For individuals 16 years and older, Washtenaw County is at 72.8% with at least one dose as of Sept. 27, 2021. As of this same date, 60.3% of the entire county population is fully vaccinated.

Local COVID information and updates are always available at www.washtenaw.org/covid19. The Health Department also sends regular email updates, sign up at http://bit.ly/WCHD555. For additional support or questions that cannot be answered online, email health@washtenaw.org or call 734-544-6700.

