Video Interviews With Saline City Council Candidates Jack Ceo, Jim Dell'Orco and Brian Cassise

On Nov. 2, citizens in the City of Saline will elect three peers to Saline City Council for two-year terms that begin in January.

The candidates are Jack Ceo, Jim Dell'Orco, Kevin Camero-Sulak and Brian Cassise. Ceo, Dell'Orco and Camero-Sulak are the incumbents.

Over the last three weeks, The Saline Post has interviewed Dell'Orco, Ceo and Cassise. Camero-Sulak did not respond to our invitation.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/565125361393326 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/390536929281320 -->