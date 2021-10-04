PRESS RELEASE: Councillor Krause Starts GoFundMe Fundraiser to Support Neighboring Town After Crash

After the tragic car accident in Clinton, September 20, Councilmember Dawn Krause began looking for a way she could help the hurting community.

“The tragedy in Clinton has been weighing on a lot of our hearts,” said Krause in a social media post. “I thought maybe taking up a collection and sending a gift so they could plant a memory tree or garden would be a good way for Saline to send well wishes.”

Krause’s posts received support from many other community members who were also affected by the accident.

The GoFundMe, which has only been up for a week, has raised over $3,800 from 40 donors.

“We are hoping to raise about $5,000, but are happy to give them anything we can give to show our support and reassure them that we share in their grief,” said Krause.

Initial donors indicated they would like to see this gift, from the City of Saline to Clinton High School, to be used as some sort of permanent memorial or reflection garden to remember and support all four boys, their families, loved ones, and fellow students.

Krause is working with fellow Saline-area residents, Jason and Amy Miller, and the social work staff at Clinton High School on how the gift could be best used and want the students to have input as well.

If you are interested in donating to the GoFundMe, visit https://gofund.me/51183104. Checks can also be dropped off at City Hall with “Clinton” in the subject line. If you are interested in paying via Venmo or PayPal, please email Councilmember Krause at dkrause@cityofsaline.org.